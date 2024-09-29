



New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the launch of the PanIIT Alumni Foundation in New York, alongside the 79th United Nations General Assembly session on Saturday.





During the event, he appreciated the efforts and contributions of India's diaspora community in developing the Viksit Bharat.





Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to participate in the launch of PanIIT Alumni Foundation in New York. A good chat with Dr. Purnendu Chatterjee on developing a technology and manufacturing ecosystem in India."





He added, "Appreciate the efforts and contributions of our diaspora in developing a Viksit Bharat."





Meanwhile, Jaishankar also met his counterparts from Mexico and Algeria on the sidelines of UNGA.





Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "After the speech at UNGA79. With FM Alicia Barcena of Mexico."





In another post, he said, "A warm meeting with FM Ahmed Attaf of Algeria today on the sideline of UNGA79. Useful exchange on taking forward our long-standing partnership. Also discussed advancing our multilateral cooperation."





Jaishankar on Saturday also emphasised that large parts of the world cannot be left behind while addressing key issues and highlighted the need for a United Nations that is effective, efficient, and representative.





The remarks by Jaishankar came during his address at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Saturday.





He said, "The global order is inherently pluralistic and diverse. The UN began with 51 members; we are now 193. The world has changed profoundly and so have its concerns and opportunities. But to address both and indeed to strengthen the order itself, it is essential that the UN be the central platform for finding common ground. And that it certainly cannot be, by remaining anachronistic.





He added, "Large parts of the world cannot be left behind when it comes to deciding the key issues of our times. An effective and efficient UN, a more representative UN and a UN fit for purpose in the contemporary era are essential."





Highlighting the importance of global cooperation, the EAM noted that through sharing experiences, and pooling resources, the world can be transformed. "Let us therefore send out a clear message from this UNGA Session: we are determined not to be left behind. By coming together, sharing experiences, pooling resources and strengthening our resolve, we can change the world for the better," Jaishankar said.





