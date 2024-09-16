



Balochistan: Two Baloch “pro-independence” armed groups, the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), have claimed responsibility for separate attacks targeting Pakistani security forces in the Kalat and Nushki districts of Balochistan.





In a media statement, BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch said the group’s fighters targeted a military truck in the Nurmak, Takht area of Kalat using an improvised explosive device (IED) on Friday. “Four personnel were killed on the spot, and at least ten others were injured, some critically,” he said.





Jeeyand Baloch added that the attack was part of an ambush on a convoy of military vehicles conducting operations in the area. The vehicle carrying the troops was destroyed in the explosion.





“After suffering losses in the attack, the enemy indiscriminately fired multiple mortar shells in various directions, showing disregard for civilian lives and property, putting both at risk,” Baloch said in the statement.





The BLA, which has long been engaged in an armed struggle for Balochistan’s independence, reiterated its commitment to continuing resistance against what it describes as “occupying forces.”





In a separate statement, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility for an attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) post in the Hizhda Khol area of Nushki on Thursday.





According to the BLF, its fighters used a sniper to kill one FC soldier and later launched rockets and other heavy weaponry at the post, causing further casualties and damage.





“In fear, the enemy fired mortar shells at civilian areas following the fighters’ assault and attempted to encircle them. However, the fighters, skilled in superior war tactics, safely reached their hideouts,” BLF spokesperson Major Gwahram Baloch said.





The BLF also reiterated its commitment to continuing its armed struggle for an independent Balochistan and vowed to persist in its operations against Pakistani forces.





(With Inputs From International News Agencies)







