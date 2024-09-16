IGP Kashmir V K Birdi leaves after conducting a security and election review meeting





An additional 5,000-6,000 troops are deployed in areas like Doda and Kishtwar. Drones will ensure strict vigilance during the elections, scheduled in three phases, amid recent attacks.





As the much-anticipated Assembly Elections in the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir approach, the Indian Army is taking extensive measures to prevent any incidents that could disrupt the democratic process, occurring almost a decade after the formation of the five-year-old UT.





Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Jammu region, has been experiencing a renewed wave of terrorism, raising concerns within the security apparatus. To counter infiltration attempts from across the Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Army has reinforced its counter-infiltration grid by redeploying troops along the LoC and in higher areas.





According to sources who spoke to The Sunday Guardian on the condition of anonymity, there are reports indicating that terrorists might target Kashmiri Pandits, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, or migrants, mostly from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, to create an atmosphere of chaos and fear, aiming to disrupt the elections.





The intention behind such attacks is to instill insecurity and prevent locals from participating in the elections, projecting an image of unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, the sources stated. To combat these potential disruptions, the Army has already deployed additional troops to areas that have recently experienced a surge in attacks, especially in the Jammu region.





An additional 5,000-6,000 troops have been stationed in border areas and regions like Doda and Kishtwar, which have seen a recent spike in attacks. Drones will also be used for enhanced surveillance, maintaining strict vigilance due to the high stakes of these elections.





The sources emphasized that security personnel are well-prepared to handle any situation that might arise during the elections. Scheduled in three phases—September 18, 25, and October 1—with the vote counting on October 8, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a continuous wave of attacks, especially in the Jammu region, where militancy was previously suppressed by security forces in the early 2000s.





Besides the security forces patrolling the forested areas of the Jammu division, Village Defence Guards (VDGs) will serve as a second line of defense during the elections. To strengthen local community security, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police have been training these VDGs to bolster the region’s overall security framework.





Recent reports indicate that two terrorists associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces near the Kathua-Basantgarh border in Udhampur district. Earlier, a Border Security Force personnel was injured due to unprovoked firing from Pakistani troops targeting Indian posts in the Akhnoor area.





On Friday, two soldiers, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed and two others injured during an encounter with militants in Kishtwar district. Additionally, three militants were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.





This incident occurred just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Doda district on Saturday, marking the first visit by an Indian PM to the district in nearly four decades. According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal, there have been 80 killings in Jammu and Kashmir this year, including 41 terrorists, 20 security personnel, and 18 civilians. In the Jammu region specifically, nearly 50 soldiers have lost their lives while on duty in the past three years, highlighting the severe threat facing the area.





