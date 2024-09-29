



S Jaishankar said the international community seeks urgent solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza





External affairs minister S Jaishankar cautioned the global community on Saturday at the General Debate of the 79th UN General Assembly against the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, saying the world cannot be “fatalistic" about the continuation of violence on a large scale. Pointing out that the Gaza war was already “acquiring wider ramifications”, S Jaishankar urged the global community to find urgent solutions to the conflicts.





Israel's offensive in Gaza began as retaliation to Hamas' October 7 attack. However, the previously limited conflict has now engulfed Lebanon as Israel attacked Hezbollah's positions, threatening a multi-polar war in the Middle East.





“We are gathered here at a difficult time. The world is yet to recover from the ravages of the Covid pandemic. The war in Ukraine is well into its third year. The conflict in Gaza is acquiring wider ramifications,” S Jaishankar said on Saturday.





Hezbollah confirmed on Saturday that its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, had been killed in an Israeli airstrike.





S Jaishankar said the UN had always maintained that peace and development go hand-in-hand. "Yet, when challenges to one have emerged, due regard has not been given to the other. Their economic implications for the weak and vulnerable need to be highlighted," S Jaishankar said.





"But we must also recognise that conflicts themselves must be resolved. The world cannot be fatalistic about the continuation of violence on a large scale, no more than be impervious to its broader consequences," he warned.





He said the international community sought urgent solutions to the conflicts. "These sentiments must be acknowledged and acted upon," he added.





S Jaishankar further said that the world was fractious, polarised and frustrated.





“Conversations have become difficult; agreements even more so. This is surely not what the founders of the United Nations would have wanted of us,” the minister added.





S Jaishankar said for global security and stability, those who seek to lead the world must set the right example.





S Jaishankar Slams Pakistan





Earlier, the minister slammed Pakistan for fostering terrorism, saying the country's karma was consuming its society.





“Many countries get left behind due to circumstances beyond their control, but some make conscious choices with disastrous consequences. A premier example is our neighbour, Pakistan,” he said.





"Today we see the ills it (Pakistan) sought to visit on others consume its society. It can't blame the world. This is only karma”, he added.





(With Inputs From Agencies)









