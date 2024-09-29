



Athens: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi held a meeting with Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff General Dimitrios Choupis at the Salamis Naval Base on Friday, and discussed strengthening strategic and operational ties, enhancing bilateral military cooperation, and tackling evolving maritime challenges.





The two officials held discussions over avenues for cross-training in niche technologies and advanced courses.





In a post on X, Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, met Gen Dimitrios Choupis, Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, at the Salamis Naval Base on #27Sep 24. Discussions focused on strengthening strategic and operational ties, enhancing bilateral military cooperation, and tackling evolving maritime challenges through a collaborative approach towards a stable & secure #Mediterranean & #IOR. Avenues for cross-training in niche technologies & advanced courses were also discussed."





During his visit to Greece, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi also interacted with Vice Admiral Polychronis Koulouris. The two officials discussed enhancing operational interactions and interoperability.





"During this maiden visit to #Greece, the #CNS also interacted with VAdm Polychronis Koulouris CinC #HellenicFleet. Discussions focused on enhancing operational interactions & #interoperability. He was also briefed on the Hellenic Fleet's capabilities and evolving security challenges, reinforcing the shared commitment to #maritimesecurity," Indian Navy spokesperson posted on X.





India's warm and friendly relationship with Greece has been marked by consistent support to each other on issues of core national interest, like Kashmir and Cyprus, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Greece supports India's quest for a permanent seat in an expanded United Nations Security Council (UNSC).





