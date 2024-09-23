



HFCL Limited (HFCL), a leading Indian technology enterprise renowned for its state-of-the-art telecommunication and defence solutions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Incorporated (GA-ASI). In a significant development that underscores HFCL’s technical prowess and commitment, the Company has been selected to develop and supply critical sub-systems for GA-ASI’s advanced Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). This partnership marks a milestone in HFCL’s journey, as it becomes a key contributor to one of the world’s most sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).





The collaboration envisions development of critical sub-systems for GA-ASI’s current and future UAV platforms reflecting India’s growing investment in advanced defence technologies. HFCL’s selection as a high-technology supplier by GA-ASI is a testament to its cutting-edge research and development capabilities, which meet the stringent design, development, and delivery timelines required for this critical project.





A critical radar sub-system is being developed by HFCL for UAVs showcases HFCL’s technical excellence. This key payload component is known for its compact and lightweight design and adheres to the highest environmental and MIL-STD specifications. HFCL’s products have consistently proven their durability and performance in the most challenging operational environments, solidifying the Company’s reputation as a leader in defence technology.





HFCL’s subsidiary namely Raddef, a front-runner in developing advanced radar and RF solutions, has been instrumental in driving innovation in the defence sector. The Company’s comprehensive range of surveillance radars, which are versatile, portable, and deployable across various terrains, is already well-regarded in the industry. Furthermore, HFCL is actively developing a state-of-the-art Drone Detection Radar, set to become a crucial element in modern drone detection systems. The Company’s ongoing R&D initiatives encompass a wide array of radar technologies, including Ground Surveillance Radars, Weather Radars, Threat Emulators, LTE-based Passive Radars, Fog and Foliage Penetration Radars, Coastal Surveillance Radars, Avalanche Detection Radars, Muzzle Velocity Radars and Altimeters.





Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director of HFCL, commented on this significant achievement “We at HFCL have always been at the forefront of innovation, dedicated to enhancing national security through indigenous technology solutions. Our selection by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Incorporated to develop critical sub-systems for the UAVs is a proud moment for us and reflects our unwavering commitment to the Make in India initiative. These drones, with their versatile applications, symbolize our resolve to contribute to the defence forces with cutting-edge technology. Our partnership with General Atomics reinforces HFCL’s position as a trusted partner in the global defence landscape and underscores our dedication to supporting India’s defence modernization efforts.”





As India continues to rise as a global military power, accounting for 3.7% of worldwide military spending, HFCL is poised to lead innovation in the Indian defence technology space. Through its indigenous innovations and strategic collaborations, HFCL is committed to contributing to the modernization of India’s military capabilities, aligning with the Government’s Make in India policy and furthering the nation’s security and defence objectives.





This landmark alliance with General Atomics not only elevates HFCL’s standing in the global defence industry but also strengthens its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that helps nations safeguarding and support their strategic goals.





Agencies







