



New York: Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Md Touhid Hossain has said that Bangladesh's interim government is making every effort possible for the protection of citizens in the country and added that the Hindus in Bangladesh are the citizens of the country.





On being asked what the Mohammad Yunus-led interim government of Bangladesh is doing about the reported attacks on the minorities and Hindus in the country, he said, "Any violence that has taken place is being shown as violence against Hindus, this is not correct. I think Indian media needs to come out of this hyping up this issue. We are doing everything possible for the protection of our citizens, and Hindus in Bangladesh are our citizens, we are taking care of them."





Bangladesh witnessed Sheikh Hasina's ouster amid students' protests turned into a massive anti-government movement, followed by the establishment of an interim government. During this turbulent period, several incidents of violence and chaos, particularly targeting minorities, including Hindus, have been reported from Bangladesh.





Md Touhid Hossain met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly session in New York on Monday.





On his meeting with EAM Jaishankar, Md Touhid Hossain said, "All the aspects of bilateral relations were discussed." Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also shared details regarding the meeting between two leaders.





In a post on X, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "Foreign Affairs Adviser, HE Md. Touhid Hossain and External Affairs Minister, HE @DrSJaishankar, met at #UNGA79 sidelines and discussed issues of mutual interest between #Bangladesh|#India."





In his post on X, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Had a meeting with Foreign Affairs Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain of Bangladesh in New York this evening. The conversation focussed on our bilateral ties."





Earlier, as Bangladesh Govt's Chief Advisor Muhammd Yunus arrived at the official hotel in New York for the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session, protesters chanted "Go Back" slogans against him. Protestors raised slogans against the Yunus over the alleged attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. Protesters chanted, "Go back, Step down, Step down, Step down" and held up posters that said "Shiekh Hasina Our Prime Minister."





Yunus was sworn in on August 8 as the head of an interim government after Sheikh Hasina fled the country and the parliament was dissolved. The protesters alleged that the 84-year-old Nobel Laureate came to power "with dirty politics."





"Muhammad Yunus took the power unconstitutionally, illegally. He captured power with dirty politics and a lot of people have been killed. So far, our elected PM Sheikh Hasina has not resigned. We request UN humbly that he did not represent Bangladeshi people here," Sheikh Jamal Hussain, a protestor told ANI.





While speaking to ANI, another protester, DM Ronald stated, "Our demand is peace. We believe in secular democracy. After he took the power by force, he started killing Hindus, Muslims, and Christians, they're burning. the burning all houses, the burning masjid, the burning Gijar Church. Our people is not safe in Bangladesh."





Another protestor, Dr Rahman said, "I am here to protest the illegal, unelected person representing 117 million people of Bangladesh...He is not elected, he has been appointed by students. He doesn't care about minorities or anybody...He has illegally occupied the country..."





As per the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Younus has a series of high-profile meetings lined up on the sidelines of the UNGA, including a meeting with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday, Dhaka Tribune reported. He is set to address the General Debate of the UNGA on September 27.





