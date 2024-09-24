



New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his three-day visit to the United States, met with members of the USA chapter of the Overseas Friends of the BJP in New York.





Sharing this information on his social media handle on X, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Foreign Affairs Department in-charge, Vijay Chauthaiwale said that PM Modi guided the volunteers of Overseas Friends of BJP-USA to spread information about the "massive transformation" that are taking place in India.





In a social media post on X, Vijay Chauthaiwale wrote, "In spite of his hectic schedule in New York, PM @narendramodi ji spared time this morning to interact with key volunteers of OFBJP USA. In his inspiring, powerful and yet informal talk, he guided us on how to spread information about massive transformation taking place in India."





Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for India on Monday (local time) from John F Kennedy Airport in New York.





During his three-day visit, PM Modi attended the QUAD Leaders' Summit, interacted with the Indian diaspora in New York at the 'Modi and US' event, and addressed the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).





Along with that, he held key bilateral meetings during his visit, including meetings with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas.





On his first day of the visit on Saturday, PM Modi attended the sixth QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) Leaders' Summit at Wilmington, Delaware.





Following this, the PM left for New York, where he addressed the Indian diaspora at Nassau Coliseum on Sunday.





On Monday, PM Modi addressed the 79th UNGA's Summit of the Future' event and spoke on a wide array of issues, including the importance of safe and responsible use of technology and said that Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) should be a bridge and not a barrier.





