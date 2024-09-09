



In a landmark event for India's Defence forces, the Vice Chiefs of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force made history today by flying in the indigenously manufactured Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS. Vice Chief of Air Staff (VCAS) Air Marshal AP Singh flew the lead fighter and Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani as well as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan flew in the TEJAS twin seater.





Their joint participation in the exercise demonstrates the growing focus on cross-domain cooperation, with land, sea, and air forces working together to face modern challenges. This unprecedented joint flight, marking the first time when the three services Vice Chiefs have flown in one occasion is a powerful testament to India's advancing integrated defence capabilities, commitment to self-reliance and showcases not only their leadership but also the seamless integration of India's armed forces.





The flight took place over the skies of Jodhpur wherein Indian Air force has organized the exercise Tarang Shakti 2024, India's first multi-national exercise aimed at enhancing interoperability and operational coordination amongst participating Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs). With an array of participants, the IAF led exercise aims to foster closer ties that strengthen cooperation with a myriad of capacities. Inclusion of TEJAS in this mission underscores the critical role indigenous platforms are playing in modernising India's defence infrastructure.





The flight of the TEJAS, a symbol of India's indigenous defence manufacturing prowess, represents a significant moment for the nation's 'Make in India' initiative. Designed by Aeronautical Design Agency (ADA), developed and produced by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the TEJAS is a state-of-the-art multi-role fighter, designed to meet the needs of India's armed forces while reducing reliance on foreign imports.





This opportunity was also utilised by three Vice Chiefs for interacting with the participating forces both from India and FFCs.





