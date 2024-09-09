



In a unique move, the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff is organising a combined operational review and evaluation (CORE) program for senior officers of the tri-services this week to enhance their skills in strategic planning and operations.





The five-day program, to be held at the United Services Institution (USI) from Monday (September 9, 2024), has been conceptualised to prepare senior officers of the armed forces for future leadership roles, the Defence Ministry said.





It has been designed for major general and equivalent officers from the three services, along with officers from Defence, External Affairs and Home Ministries.





The CORE program aims to foster jointness and integration and enhance cooperation and coordination among different services to create a detailed understanding of the operational environment, according to the Ministry.





"The Combined Operational Review and Evaluation program has been conceptualised to prepare senior officers of the Indian Armed Forces for future leadership roles, by developing skills in strategic planning, duly anticipating, and preparing for future threats, challenges and conflicts," it said.





"The effective conduct of future wars will hinge on three vital elements: military leaders, combatants (man-machine interface) and support staff," it said in a statement.





The Ministry noted that Indian armed forces are taking dynamic steps towards modernisation, both in concepts and inventory.





"It is, therefore, imperative for future senior military leaders to stay abreast with changing geo-political dynamics and futuristic combat scenarios augmented by disruptive technologies and advancements to take comprehensive decisions," it said.





The program will comprise panel discussions and lectures by 30 eminent speakers and subject matter experts from varied fields, curated around a unique different theme on each day.





"The changing nature of warfare, globalisation and interconnectedness, lessons from recent ongoing conflicts in the world, impact of non-kinetic warfare, cyber and information warfare, and adoption of artificial intelligence and autonomous systems in the military are some of the topics that will be discussed," the Ministry said.





