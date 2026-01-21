



The Indian Navy is assessing Israel's Rafael Advanced Defence Systems' Ice Breaker cruise missile to significantly enhance the long-range strike capabilities of its MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters.

This development follows the Indian Air Force's recent approval for the same missile, positioning the Navy to bridge a critical gap in its maritime firepower.

Sources indicate that integrating the Ice Breaker could transform these helicopters into formidable ship-killers with a reach extending up to 300 kilometres.

When India acquired 24 MH-60R Sea Hawks from the United States, the package included standard armaments like the AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and MK-54 lightweight torpedoes. Notably, the Navy chose not to procure the Kongsberg Naval Strike Missile (NSM), which the US Navy employs for extended anti-ship operations. Weighing approximately 407 kilograms, the NSM highlighted a shortfall in the Sea Hawks' long-range potential within Indian service.





The Ice Breaker, at roughly 400 kilograms, aligns perfectly with the helicopter's payload limits, preserving flight performance for standoff missions. This makes it a pragmatic choice for naval planners seeking a stealthy, modern alternative. The missile's evaluation comes at an opportune moment, leveraging the Air Force's prior endorsement.





Weight constraints have also sidelined indigenous options, such as the Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Medium Range (NASM-MR). This missile exceeds 600 kilograms and suits fighter jets rather than helicopters. To sustain robust strike options, the Navy is pursuing a blend of lightweight foreign and domestic systems.





Planners aim to pair the Ice Breaker with the DRDO's Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Short Range (NASM-SR), which tips the scales at about 380 kilograms and offers a 55-kilometre range. The Ice Breaker would then serve as the standoff complement, pushing the Sea Hawks' reach far beyond indigenous limits and creating a versatile arsenal.





As a fifth-generation long-range cruise missile, the Ice Breaker boasts advanced features including an Imaging Infrared (IIR) seeker augmented by artificial intelligence for autonomous target acquisition and recognition (ATR). This enables it to discern hostile vessels amid cluttered seas.





Its stealth design, combined with a sea-skimming trajectory and jamming resistance, ensures effectiveness even without GNSS signals. These attributes render it elusive to enemy radars and defences, enhancing penetration in contested waters.





Traditionally, MH-60R Sea Hawks have prioritised anti-submarine warfare and surface surveillance. Arming them with a 300-kilometre stealth missile would redefine their role, enabling strikes on enemy ships from beyond air defence envelopes and turning them into strategic assets.





This move aligns seamlessly with India's 'Make in India' push. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has reportedly inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rafael for domestic production of Ice Breaker variants. Such collaboration bolsters local manufacturing while securing technology transfer.





As evaluations progress, the Ice Breaker emerges as a game-changer for the Navy. It promises to elevate the MH-60R's prowess, projecting India's maritime strike power across the Indo-Pacific and fortifying deterrence against evolving threats.





