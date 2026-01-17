



The Defence Procurement Board (DPB) has approved a significant proposal to acquire 114 Rafale fighter jets from French aviation manufacturer Dassault Aviation, marking a major boost to India's aerial defence capabilities.





This decision, taken on Friday, underscores the Indian Air Force's (IAF) push for rapid modernisation amid evolving regional security challenges.





The proposal now advances to the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for further clearance. Sources indicate that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is poised to grant final approval, potentially expediting the process.





This initiative stems from a formal request by the IAF to the Defence Ministry last year, seeking an additional 114 Rafale jets to bolster fleet strength. India and France could finalise the agreement as early as next month, reflecting strong bilateral momentum in defence ties.





The procurement aligns with a recent landmark deal in April last year, where India inked a ₹63,000 crore agreement for 26 Rafale-Marine jets to enhance the Indian Navy's carrier-based strike capabilities. That package included 22 single-seater jets and four twin-seater trainers, with deliveries slated for completion by 2031.





Notably, the new acquisition will proceed under an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA), bypassing intermediaries for streamlined direct deliveries from Dassault. This mechanism has proven effective in prior Rafale transactions, minimising delays and ensuring technology transfer elements.





In a parallel development, Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) signed four production transfer agreements in June, paving the way for indigenous manufacturing of Rafale fuselages in India. This collaboration strengthens India's aerospace ecosystem and integrates it into global supply chains.





TASL is establishing a state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad to produce critical Rafale structural components, including lateral shells of the rear fuselage, the complete rear section, central fuselage, and front section.





The first fuselage sections are anticipated to emerge from the assembly line in FY2028, with the plant scaling to two complete fuselages per month.





This indigenous production push aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative in defence, reducing import dependency while fostering high-skill jobs and technological know-how.





The Rafale platform, renowned for its multi-role capabilities, spectrum warfare suite, and beyond-visual-range missiles, will significantly enhance the IAF's operational edge against adversaries like China's J-20 and Pakistan's J-10C.





The timing of this approval is strategic, coming amid heightened tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Indian Ocean Region.





With the IAF's squadron strength hovering critically low at around 30 against an authorised 42, the Rafale infusion—building on the existing 36 jets—addresses key capability gaps in air superiority and deep-strike missions.





France remains a cornerstone defence partner for India, with cumulative deals exceeding ₹1 lakh crore since 2016. The IGA route not only accelerates timelines but also incorporates offsets, including local manufacturing, maintenance hubs, and skill development programmes.





Economically, the deal promises substantial inflows through offsets, with TASL's Hyderabad facility alone representing a multi-billion investment. It positions India as a potential exporter of Rafale sub-assemblies, aligning with Dassault's diversification from its Bordeaux lines.





Delivery schedules for the 114 jets are expected to span several years, mirroring the Navy deal's 2031 horizon, allowing integration with ongoing upgrades like the AMCA project.





Twin-seaters among the lot will aid pilot training, crucial for mastering the Rafale's advanced fly-by-wire systems and active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar.





Critics may highlight costs, but proponents argue the Rafale's proven interoperability with Indian systems—such as BrahMos integration—outweighs alternatives like the F/A-18 or Gripen. The DPB's nod reflects rigorous cost-benefit analysis under the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020.





Looking ahead, this procurement could catalyse further Indo-French collaborations, including engine co-development via Safran and HAL, and engine upgrades for Su-30MKIs. It reinforces India's multi-aligned strategy, balancing Western tech with indigenous innovation.





As the DAC and CCS deliberate, stakeholders await formal announcements, potentially at the next Aero India expo. This move not only fortifies deterrence but also signals India's ascent as a defence manufacturing hub.





Agencies







