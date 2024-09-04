



Brunei: India and Brunei have agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of defence, space and people-to-people ties, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the South-East Asian nation, which is expected to further strengthen and cement bilateral ties.





The two nations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cooperation in the operation of Telemetry, Tracking and Telecommand Station for Satellite and Launch Vehicles, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah held a bilateral meeting today, during which they held productive discussions and took stock of the bilateral ties. They also welcomed the commencement of direct flight connection between Bandar Seri Begawan and Chennai.





"The two leaders witnessed the signing and exchange of an MoU on Cooperation in the operation of Telemetry, Tracking and Telecommand Station for Satellite and Launch Vehicles by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Brunei's Minister of Transport and Infocommunications H.E. Pengiran Dato Shamhary Pengiran Dato Mustapha. They welcomed the upcoming commencement of direct flight connection between Bandar Seri Begawan and Chennai. A Joint Statement was adopted after the talks," MEA stated in a press release.





Prime Minister Modi expressed deep appreciation to Brunei Darussalam for continuing to host Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Telemetry Tracking and Telecommand (TTC) Station, which has contributed towards India's ongoing efforts in the field of space, the joint statement read.





"Both leaders appreciated the long-standing arrangement under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two governments and the conclusion of the renewed MOU welcoming further cooperation in the areas of mutual interest under the MOU," it added.





The two leaders welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to Enhanced Partnership. The leaders held bilateral talks covering a range of topics including defence, trade and investment, food security, education, energy, space technology, health, capacity building, culture as well as people-to-people exchanges.





PM Modi and Brunei Sultan agreed on the urgent need to address climate change and enhance efforts in mitigating the adverse impacts from this rising challenge, in accordance with international climate objectives, such as the Paris Agreement.





They agreed to explore and pursue collaboration in areas such as ICT, fintech, cyber security, new and emerging technologies and renewable energy. Prime Minister and His Majesty also exchanged views on regional and global issues.





"Both leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and called upon states to repudiate it," the release stated.





They underlined that no country should allow territory under their control to be used for terrorism; no country should harbour terrorists and resolved to work together to bring perpetrators of terrorist acts to justice. Recognizing terrorism and transnational organized crime linkages, both leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in this regard. Both sides agreed to work together at the UN and other multilateral fora to combat terrorism, it added.





PM Modi and Brunei Sultan reiterated their commitment to work closely together in mutually beneficial areas to further strengthen the ASEAN - India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. His Majesty also appreciated India's support for Brunei Darussalam's efforts in hosting the ASEAN Centre for Climate Change.





Reflecting on the excellent progress over the years in bilateral relations, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen, deepen and enhance partnership in all areas of mutual interest, the joint statement read.





Both leaders held discussions for enhancing cooperation on a wide range of issues including defence, connectivity, trade and investment, energy including renewables, space, ICT, health and pharmaceuticals, education and capacity building, culture, tourism, youth and people-to-people exchanges, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.





Brunei Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah also hosted an Official Lunch in honour of Prime Minister Modi.





"The discussions between the two leaders today will further strengthen and cement India-Brunei bilateral ties. Prime Minister invited His Majesty to pay a visit to India. The historic visit of the Prime Minister will further boost action on India's Act East Policy and its vision for the Indo-Pacific," the MEA added.





The two leaders acknowledged the importance of enhancing defence and maritime cooperation including through regular exchanges of visits, training programmes, joint exercises and visits of naval and coast guard ships between both countries.





They also agreed to strengthen cooperation at various regional and multilateral fora, such as ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations, East Asia Summit, ASEAN Regional Forum, Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), and United Nations (UN). The leaders upheld that adherence to a rules-based international system is imperative to ensuring peace and development.





Both leaders reiterated their commitment to work closely together in mutually beneficial areas to further strengthen the ASEAN - India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





Brunei Sultan appreciated the training and scholarship offers by India for Bruneian nationals under the various programmes including Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and e-ITEC programmes and continues to welcome them.





"Both leaders reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to maintaining the peace, stability, security, prosperity and resilience of the region, and underscored the importance of adhering to the principles outlined in the United Nations Charter and international law," the joint statement added.





Both leaders acknowledged the importance of close interaction through the existing bilateral mechanisms and agreed to continue convening regular meetings, exchanges and dialogue on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest, including regular convening of the Foreign Office Consultations and various Joint Working Group meetings.





They further agreed to further expand bilateral trade and economic ties in areas of mutual interest. They further underlined the importance of regular exchanges and dialogue which should be held through key platforms such as the Joint Trade Committee (JTC) as well as other relevant bilateral, regional, and multilateral forums





PM Modi arrived in Brunei to a ceremonial welcome on Tuesday. This is the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei. The historic visit of the Prime Minister coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







