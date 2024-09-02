



The Army is in the process of acquiring more firing ranges in forward areas, including in the north-eastern region, to keep its forces deployed along the Line of Actual Control with China battle-ready.





Besides that, the Army decided to shift its firing range at Ayodhya since it is in the flight path of the new airport that will be built after the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the temple.





Last year, the Arunachal Pradesh government decided to hand over parcels of land to the Army at Mandala and Kamrala, both close to Yangtse in Tawang, which was the theatre for the December 9, 2022, face-off between intruding Chinese PLA and Indian forces, for the construction of firing ranges.





The two places are situated at a high altitude of 10,000 feet.





Sources said the Army already has firing ranges in the forward areas. The Quartermaster General (QMG) branch of the Army is in the process of acquiring more firing ranges, including one in the forward states of eastern India.





As of now, there are 24 notified firing ranges the Indian Army has for practice, and of them, six are in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, given that it has remained the region of conflicts with neighbours China and Pakistan.





Though the Army continues to use ranges, it has to give up some of them owing to development needs, Army sources said. The firing range at Ayodhya is in the flight path of aircraft. Therefore, it’s unsafe for the Army to continue utilising that range, sources said, as the search for another range is on.





The field firing ranges were not inhabited. The Army has not been able to use the Netarhat field firing range since 1993.





Green Fuels And Green Building Norms





The Quartermaster General (QMG) branch is pushing for green fuels and green building norms to add to the government’s initiative to make India carbon neutral.





Apart from introducing electric buses, including green hydrogen-operated buses at the Army HQ, and cars, the Army is going to partner with the public sector undertaking NTPC to set up a green hydrogen plant to power the military garrison at Chushul, which is along the LAC in Ladakh, said sources. It will also fuel green hydrogen buses at Leh.





“We are working towards transitioning to Ethanol 20 and BS VI while ensuring our vehicles are ready to traverse rough terrain in adverse weather conditions,” a senior Army officer said.





The officer observed that the data and experience gained in operating green fuels would further inform our Research and development in adopting the latest fuel technologies in military trucks and combat vehicles across rugged terrain.





In addition, the Army has aligned itself with the industry’s best practices and award-winning municipal ecosystems in place at Indore and plans to make all 306 military stations landfill-free over the next five years.





The Indian Army has also set up 68 solar projects, including at Siachen Base Camp, the world’s highest battlefield. Sources revealed that the upcoming Thal Sena Bhawan is a GRIHA 4 plus building incorporating green norms.





