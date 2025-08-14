



The United States has announced a renewed commitment to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan, particularly in the areas of critical minerals and hydrocarbons, alongside expanding economic cooperation in emerging sectors.





This development was highlighted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a congratulatory message on Pakistan's Independence Day, August 14, 2025. Rubio emphasised the importance of continued collaboration between the two nations, acknowledging Pakistan’s engagement with the US in counterterrorism and trade.





He expressed eagerness to explore new areas of economic partnership that would foster dynamic business relationships, benefiting both Americans and Pakistanis.





This announcement reflects a broader US strategic interest in Pakistan’s abundant natural resources, especially in critical minerals and hydrocarbons. Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan, rich in mineral wealth such as copper and gold, represents a significant opportunity.





The Reqo Diq mining project, which contains one of the world's largest copper-gold deposits, is expected to start production by 2028, underscoring the potential for collaboration in critical minerals that are vital for modern technology sectors including artificial intelligence and electronics.





Earlier in 2025, US officials, including a delegation led by a senior State Department official, participated in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum, signalling Washington's intention to deepen its economic footprint in Pakistan’s mineral sector.





The US is actively seeking to secure diverse and reliable sources of minerals crucial for technology and defence applications, and Pakistan’s mineral reserves are viewed as a strategic asset in this regard.





Furthermore, in July 2025, former US President Donald Trump announced a trade deal with Pakistan to jointly develop Pakistan’s oil reserves. Trump highlighted the ongoing process to select an oil company to lead this partnership, with a future vision that included the possibility of Pakistan selling oil to India, despite the historic tensions between the two neighbours.





The US administration also imposed relatively low tariffs on Pakistani goods compared to other South Asian countries, aiming to boost bilateral trade. The tariff on Pakistani goods was set at 19%, notably lower than the 25% tariff imposed on Indian goods, which was later increased to a total of 50% due to India's continued oil purchases from Russia. India has criticised these tariffs as unfair and vowed to protect its national interests.





Meanwhile, diplomatic interactions between the US and Pakistan have included high-profile visits, such as Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir’s multiple trips to the US where he engaged with political and military leaders.





These visits occurred alongside deeper cooperation in counterterrorism efforts, with recent bilateral talks focusing on combatting militant groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army, ISIS-Khorasan, and the Taliban.





Overall, the US-Pakistan relationship in 2025 is marked by an increased focus on economic cooperation linked to natural resource development, trade, and security collaboration, signalling a significant shift toward strengthening ties and exploring mutual benefits in critical minerals and hydrocarbons sectors.





This approach aligns with the US strategy to diversify its economic and security partnerships in South Asia amidst global geopolitical shifts.





Based On ANI Report





