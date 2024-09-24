



Rosoboronexport recently offered to upgrade 80 of India’s Su-30MKI fighters with the advanced AL-41F-1S engine. However, according to the Indian resource idrw.org, New Delhi has declined this upgrade, preferring to stick with the current AL-31FP engine





The AL-31FP engine, which powers the Su-30MKI, is an afterburner turbojet developed by the Russian company Saturn specifically for these fighters. This engine is a variant of the AL-31F, featuring a deflectable thrust vector for enhanced manoeuvrability. It delivers a maximum thrust of 12,500 kgf in afterburner mode and around 7,670 kgf in unloaded mode.





The engine has a diameter of 0.93 meters, a length of 4.99 meters, and weighs 1,480 kg. It performs optimally at altitudes up to 20,000 meters and has a maximum rotor speed of 12,750 rpm. Fuel consumption is 0.77 kg/kg/h at cruising power and 1.92 kg/kg/h in afterburner mode.





On the other hand, the AL-41F-1S advanced engine offers remarkable capabilities, thanks to its superior performance. Designed for Su-35 generation fighters, this advanced afterburner turbojet engine delivers a maximum thrust of 14,500 kgf when in afterburner mode and 8,800 kgf in idle mode.





This engine comes equipped with thrust vector control, which greatly enhances the aircraft’s manoeuvrability. It measures 1.18 meters in diameter and 4.99 meters in length, weighing in at 1,600 kg. The rotor can achieve a maximum speed of 11,500 rpm, operating effectively at altitudes of up to 20,000 meters. In cruising mode, its specific fuel consumption is 0.67 kg/kg/h, which increases to 1.92 kg/kg/h in afterburner mode.





The differences are clear. The AL-41F-1S offers nearly 13% better fuel efficiency, providing the same cruising thrust and afterburner performance. This translates to longer or greater distance flights without additional fuel consumption—a significant advantage for combat aircraft, enhancing their autonomy and operational flexibility during extended missions.





Meanwhile, the maximum afterburner thrust has been boosted by 13.7% compared to the AL-31FP engine. It also sees nearly a 13% improvement when idling with the afterburner. This translates to better acceleration and enhanced flight characteristics, making the aircraft more agile and effective in complex air battles. Additionally, the improved idle thrust means more power without needing to use the afterburner, leading to a more economical yet powerful flight experience.





A major reason behind India sticking with the AL-31FP engines for its Su-30MKI is the current infrastructure and logistics established around this engine. India already has extensive experience in maintaining the AL-31FP, with spare parts readily available, trained personnel, and established repair facilities.





Switching to the AL-41F-1S would demand significant investment to upgrade the existing infrastructure and additional costs for training and maintenance. Given the budget constraints, making the switch to a newer engine isn’t financially attractive.





Moreover, the AL-31FP engine has already proven its reliability within the Indian Air Force. While the AL-41F-1S might boast superior technical performance, the current engine meets India’s operational needs, delivering ample power and efficiency for ongoing missions. Understandably, India might favor the stability and predictability of an established engine over the risks and costs associated with integrating new technology—especially if the AL-41F-1S’s enhancements aren’t essential for current requirements.





India has greenlit a substantial deal to manufacture 240 AL-31FP engines for its Su-30MKI jets over the next eight years. Valued at $3.13 billion, this initiative will be spearheaded by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited [HAL], with 54% of the engine components being produced domestically.





The remaining 46% will be crafted in Russia by the Salyut Machine-Building Association, potentially generating around $1.4 billion for Russia. This collaboration boosts India’s self-reliance in defense production, fortifies the Indian Air Force’s operational capabilities, and strengthens its strategic relationship with Russia.





India’s fleet includes approximately 260 Su-30MKI fighter jets, positioning it as the backbone of the Indian Air Force [IAF]. These aircraft have been sourced through a mix of direct imports from Russia and license-built units by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited [HAL] in India.





The journey began in 2000 with an initial order of 272 aircraft, and deliveries commenced in 2002. As time went on, India ramped up domestic production of the Su-30MKIs, with most of the fleet being produced under license at HAL’s facilities. These jets are celebrated for their versatility, excelling in both air superiority and ground attack roles.





Throughout its service, the Su-30MKI fleet has taken part in numerous military exercises and real-world operations, proving its mettle. This includes joint exercises like Red Flag with the United States, Garuda with France, and Indra with Russia.





Moreover, the Su-30MKIs have executed combat air patrols during the Kargil conflict and along India’s borders during heightened tensions with Pakistan and China. They’ve also been pivotal in testing and launching the BrahMos cruise missile, bolstering India’s precision strike capabilities.





(With Inputs From International News Agencies)











