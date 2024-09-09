Considered outdated, the T-72 is being phased out by New Delhi. In its place, India aims to introduce a new fleet of indigenous tanks by 2030

India's T-72 'Ajeya' tanks, a significant part of its armoured forces, are facing potential obsolescence as the Indian Ministry of Defence plans to replace them with more advanced vehicles. Currently, India operates approximately 2,414 T-72 Ajeya tanks, which are variants of the Soviet-designed T-72M1, produced under license since the late 1970s.

India’s vast arsenal of T-72 Ajeya version tanks may soon become history. The Indian army, with its considerable stockpile of Soviet-Russian T-72 tanks, is looking ahead. This development triggers both concern in Russia and hope in the West, as India kicks off its ambitious Future Ready Combat Vehicle (FRCV) program.





This initiative will lead to the production of 1,770 FRCV tanks, with the project receiving the green light from the Indian government. A substantial 70% of the funding for this program will come from India’s Ministry of Defence, underscoring the nation’s commitment to this transformative undertaking.





The T-72's design, while effective in its time, lacks many modern features found in contemporary tanks. The Indian military is focusing on integrating advanced technologies into its armoured units, which the T-72s cannot accommodate without extensive upgrades.





Clearly, this impacts the Russian industry that supplies parts and maintenance for Indian tanks. Since 1978, the T-72 has become somewhat of a legend in India, with the initial batch arriving from the Soviet Union after an agreement signed in 1976.





Throughout the 1980s, India received additional T-72 tanks and set up a domestic production facility in 1984 at the Heavy Vehicle Factory in Avadi, Tamil Nadu. Production and enhancements continued into the 1990s, showcasing India’s commitment to the T-72 platform.





The T-72 tanks have been instrumental in the Indian Army’s strategic operations since they were introduced in the late 1970s. While they weren’t available during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, lessons learned from that conflict heavily influenced their subsequent development and deployment.





The T-72 tanks saw their first significant action during Operation Blue Star in 1984, aimed at quelling militancy in Punjab. This deployment showcased the T-72’s effectiveness in internal security roles, ushering in a new era for the Indian Army’s use of armoured vehicles.





The T-72 tanks took the spotlight during the Kargil War in 1999, providing essential fire support for ground troops against enemy positions at high altitudes. This deployment highlighted the tanks’ versatility and effectiveness in tough terrains, playing a significant role in India’s successful military operations during the conflict.





Beyond conventional warfare, the T-72 has also been essential in numerous counterinsurgency operations especially in Jammu and Kashmir and the north-eastern states, proving their adaptability in various combat scenarios.





Over the years, the Indian Army has rolled out extensive modernization programs for the T-72 tanks. These initiatives primarily target upgrades in fire control systems, armour enhancements, and mobility improvements. Such enhancements have kept these tanks effective and highly relevant in today’s warfare environments.





Moreover, T-72 tanks have been actively involved in a variety of military exercises, including joint drills with other nations, showcasing their operational readiness and versatility. Beyond exercises, they have also been deployed in United Nations peacekeeping missions, underscoring India’s commitment to global peace and security.





The Indian Army has been working on upgrading its T-72 fleet through various programs, including Project Rhino, aimed at enhancing fire control systems and overall combat effectiveness.

However, the slow pace of these upgrades and the pressing need for modernization have led to the decision to phase out the T-72s in favour of new combat vehicles that can better meet current and future operational demands.





Future Ready Combat Vehicle Program





India’s Future Ready Combat Vehicle [FRCV] program represents a major stride toward advancing the Indian Army’s armoured capabilities. This cutting-edge MBT initiative, driven by the Defence Research and Development Organisation [DRDO], aims to develop a dynamic and state-of-the-art combat vehicle tailored for a variety of battlegrounds.





Responding to the evolving landscape of modern warfare, the FRCV program focuses on replacing outdated tanks like the T-72 and T-90 with a superior and adaptable armoured platform. It is a vital move to ensure that the Indian Army remains at the forefront of military technology and readiness.





The FRCV program’s key goals are modernization, multi-role capabilities, and indigenous development. This initiative seeks to replace older platforms with advanced vehicles equipped with the latest technology, boosting the Indian Army’s combat effectiveness.





Designed to handle direct combat, reconnaissance, and support operations, the FRCV ensures adaptability across various operational scenarios. By focusing on indigenous development and manufacturing, the program aims to minimize reliance on foreign technology, enhancing India’s self-sufficiency in defence production.





The FRCV aims to showcase a range of advanced capabilities that distinguish it from current tank models. One standout feature is its enhanced armour system, designed to offer superior protection against today’s threats using a mix of composite and reactive armour.





It is also expected to come with a more potent armament setup, potentially including a larger calibre main gun and cutting-edge targeting systems for improved precision. Mobility improvements are another key focus, with the design optimized for performance in diverse terrains, from urban landscapes to mountainous regions.





Additionally, the FRCV will likely feature advanced communication and battlefield management systems to boost coordination and situational awareness on the field.





The journey of the FRCV program started in the late 2010s, with the Indian Army defining its needs and the DRDO leading the charge on design and development. We’re looking at prototypes being rolled out in the coming years, with full-scale production kicking off by the mid-2020s. This timeline underscores the pressing need to upgrade India’s armoured capabilities amid regional security concerns.





The FRCV program marks a significant milestone in modernizing India’s armoured forces. By emphasizing homegrown development and cutting-edge technologies, this initiative is set to boost the Indian Army’s operational readiness and ensure a competitive advantage in regional security. As the program advances, it’s poised to be a game-changer for the future of India’s armoured strength.





