



Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, especially after the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Iran has called an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council as it seeks to take revenge on the Jewish nation.





A projectile was fired by Lebanon following Nasrallah's killing, which crashed into the Israel-occupied West Bank area on Saturday, causing a fire. However, no injuries were reported in the incident.





Air raid sirens were also sounded on the outskirts of Jerusalem and the West Bank, according to Israeli alert apps, which the Israeli military said were triggered by "a launch from Lebanon toward Israeli territory".





In his first public statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the killing of Hassan Nasrallah as "a historic turning point".





Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed 33 people and wounded 195 others on Saturday, the Lebanese health ministry said. More than 1,000 people have been killed and more than 6,000 wounded as a result of Israeli attacks in the past two weeks, the health ministry said, and about one million Lebanese have been displaced by the strikes.





Thousands of Iranians took to the streets on Saturday in Tehran and across the country, condemning the killing of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and seeking 'revenge' against Israel’s offensive against Lebanon. Images showed protesters carrying portraits of Nasrallah and chanting slogans like "Revenge," "Down with Israel," and "Down with the US".





Celebrations broke out in Syria after Israel confirmed the killing of Nasrallah. Hezbollah is seen as an enemy by the people as the militant group has helped President Bashar al-Assad suppress the Syrian revolution. Thousands of Syrians have reportedly been killed by Hezbollah after it sent around 50,000 thousand of its fighters to help Assad during the civil war.





Sirens were sounded in the city of Eilat, Israel Defence Forces said on Sunday. This comes after sirens were sounded on the outskirts of Jerusalem and the West Bank, which the Israeli military said were triggered by "a launch from Lebanon toward Israeli territory".





