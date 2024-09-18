



Nigeria is set to become the first export customer of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) built Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH).





According to a reports, discussions regarding the export of the LCH between HAL and Nigerian officials are coming to an end, with an agreement expected to be signed shortly.





The report, quoting several defence officials, stated, "The discussions between HAL and Nigerian officials are nearing completion, with an agreement expected to be finalised shortly."





HAL has previously trained several Nigerian officials on Dhruv helicopters at its Rotary Wing Academy. This training has prepared them for operating the LCH.





The LCH Prachand is based on the Dhruv helicopter, with the Dhruv primarily designed for utility tasks, while the LCH focuses on anti-tank and anti-personnel attack missions.





Functioning primarily as a close air support (CAS) aircraft in high-altitude terrain, it excels in roles such as conducting destruction of enemy air defence (DEAD) missions, destroying enemy tanks, executing high-altitude bunker-busting operations, and intercepting slow-moving remotely piloted aircraft (RPAs).





LCH is the only helicopter in the world with the capability to operate at altitudes above 5,000 to 6,000 meters while carrying a substantial offensive payload.





Moreover, it holds the distinction of executing successful landings at forward camps situated at Siachen, an altitude of 4,700 metres above sea level, while carrying a 500 kg payload.





It comes armed with a 20-millimetre (mm) cannon mounted below its nose, capable of piercing light armour with a fire rate of one thousand bullets per minute, apart from carrying two 70-mm rockets on pods on either side. Additionally, LCH Prachand will be armed with advanced Dhruvastra air-to-ground missiles, designed to target hardened enemy shelters in high-altitude and diverse terrains.





Nigeria currently operates six Turkish-Italian jointly developed T-129 attack helicopters, along with AgustaWestland AW-109 and Russian Mi-24/35 attack helicopters.





Furthermore, Nigeria has signed a deal with American company Bell to supply 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters.





It also operates Chinese-made JF-17 Thunder multi-role jets.





The Nigerian armed forces intend to use this diverse fleet of armed helicopters and jets against Islamic terror organisations like Boko Haram and other jihadist groups in its northwest and central regions.





