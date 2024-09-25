



Following Lockheed Martin’s teaming agreement with TATA Advanced Systems Limited to establish a C-130J MRO facility in India and expansion of C-130J manufacturing and assembly in India for the Indian Air Force’s Medium Transport Aircraft acquisition, Lockheed Martin held its 10th edition of India Suppliers Conference held in Bangalore.





The two-day conference saw representatives from almost 50 Indian companies across all sizes – large, MSMEs and start-ups – participating in the conference. Throughout the event Indian companies showcased capabilities to Lockheed Martin and international partners like GE Aerospace, Honeywell, Pratt & Whitney, Martin Baker and Northrop Grumman, among others. More than 120 delegates attended the event and more than 70 business to business meetings were organized to explore partnership opportunities.





The conference was inaugurated by Priyank Mallikarjun Kharge, Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka. Highlighting the state’s repository of talent and resources and the fact that 40% of India’s start-ups in aerospace reside there, the minister outlined Karnataka’s ambition to lead the world in aerospace and defence. Also, gracing the inauguration ceremony was Christopher W. Hodges, Consul General of the United States of America in Chennai who outlined his thoughts on how a partnership driven approach will be the way forward for deeper India-U.S. strategic ties.





“We are committed to strengthening the Indian defence industrial ecosystem through partnerships that not only build innovative solutions but also help Indian partners access global markets. Aligned with the Government of India’s vision of “Make in India, Make for the World,” our focus is on identifying industrial partners that can meet the needs of not just the Indian armed forces but also Lockheed Martin’s global supply chain,” said Michael Fernandez, India country head, Lockheed Martin.





Rossell India Limited was recognized as an Outstanding Supplier by the Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) Global Supply Chain Organization for on-time support and customer-first focus to support countless engineering changes due to design modifications critical to the success of the MH-60R program.





The Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) Global Supply Chain Organization recognized another Indian manufacturer, Veer-O-Metals, for demonstrating outstanding customer focused approach through their exceptional responsiveness and eagerly working to understand requirements significantly contributing to the success of the MH-60R program.





Post the conference, Lockheed Martin Supply chain teams have visited almost 20 suppliers across India to assess their capabilities and establish alliances.





Lockheed Martin Official Press Release







