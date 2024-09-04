



Pune: Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh, Commandant, National Defence Academy (NDA) on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘Super Dimona Static Simulator’ at the Air Force Training Team, NDA. The state-of-the-art simulator has been developed indigenously at the Software Development Institute of the Indian Air Force (IAF).





Diamond HK36 Super Dimona is an Austrian low-wing, T-tailed, two-seat motor gliders.





In keeping with the initiative of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, local industries were also involved for certain mechanical modifications, fabrication of flight controls, along with the use of display screens to create a realistic flying environment.





The simulation software, including flight dynamics, permits a 135 degree field of view immersive display to enhance the aerial/visual experience of Cadets. The simulator will serve as a crucial foundation for the future training of Air Force Cadets, ensuring that the trainees are well-prepared to embrace aviation with confidence.





The installation of this simulator will elevate the overall training standards and proficiency of Air Force Cadets at the National Defence Academy.





Agencies







