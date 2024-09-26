Two J-20 stealth fighter jets of the PLA Air Force take off for a flight training exercise





Experts expect unveiling of next-gen fighters, indigenous engines





The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force announced on Wednesday that China will unveil some of its latest warplanes at the country's prominent Air Show, with experts predicting the debut of China's next-generation fighter jets and indigenous aero engines.





Lieutenant General Yu Qingjiang, vice commander of the PLA Air Force, said at a press conference on Wednesday that newly developed warplanes will make their first public appearance during a flight performances at the upcoming 15th Air Show China, to be held in Zhuhai, South China's Guangdong Province from November 12 to 17, displaying their capabilities in long-range strategic delivery and air combat.





A range of new equipment featuring in static displays will be under the public eye for the first time, as they will systematically display the PLA Air Force's capabilities in air combat, air strike, unmanned and anti-unmanned warfare, strategic delivery and airdropping as well as early warning and air defence, Yu said.





"We want to display the PLA Air Force's capabilities and confidence in firmly defending national sovereign unity and territorial integrity, and positively convey its vision and voice of safeguarding peace, openness for cooperation and equal communication," Yu said.





China had made rapid progress in new warplane development, Fu Qianshao, a Chinese military aviation expert, told the Global Times on Wednesday.





While military enthusiasts are eager to see the unveiling of the H-20, China's next-generation stealth bomber, Fu said the strategic aircraft is not yet ready for a debut. He referenced a medium-sized stealth fighter jet developed based on the FC-31, unmanned stealth drones, new special operations aircraft, and modified versions of previously known aircraft such as the Y-20 equipped with new domestically developed engines as potential candidates.





Other PLA services and branches including the Army and the Navy will also bring their equipment to the airshow, according to Yu.





According to a China Central Television documentary aired in mid-September, a new type of warplane was tested earlier this year on the PLA Navy's aircraft carrier Liaoning, with media speculating that the new aircraft could be the long-expected J-35, China's next generation carrier-borne stealth fighter jet, developed based on the FC-31.





Fu noted that the original version of the FC-31 was displayed in previous editions of Airshow China, and it will be interesting to see if new versions of the aircraft make their public bow at the event.





Media reports suggested that the FC-31 could spawn different variants, including a carrier-based version and a land-based version.





This event will herald the unprecedented participation of the PLA Army, Navy and Air Force, Fu said, noting that the Chinese expo is among the most anticipated of its kind around the world.





