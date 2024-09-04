



This gesture aims to boost the Army's mobility and transportation capabilities





Renault currently offers three models in India: the entry-level Kwid hatchback, the versatile Triber, and the compact Kiger SUV.





Renault India has stepped up to support the Indian Army by gifting three of its popular models—Kiger, Kwid, and Triber—to the 14 Corps, Northern Command.





This gesture aims to boost the mobility and transportation needs of the army unit.





According to Team Bhp, Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Renault India, expressed pride in contributing to the Indian Army. He highlighted that the donation of these vehicles symbolizes Renault’s commitment to quality, safety, and the Make in India initiative. Malhotra added that Renault India is dedicated to community service and is grateful for the army’s invaluable service to the nation.





Renault’s Indian lineup includes the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. The Kwid hatchback features an 8-inch touchscreen and over 14 safety features, making it an excellent entry-level option.





The Triber comes equipped with a 7-inch instrument cluster, a wireless charger, a driver seat armrest, and power-folding ORVMs. Meanwhile, the Kiger compact SUV boasts semi-leatherette seats, a leatherette steering wheel, auto-fold ORVMs, and a bezel-less auto-dimming IRVM.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







