



Islamabad: The Pakistan government has issued an order barring all government employees from using social media without permission to stop disclosure of official information and documents, The News International reported.





According to an office memorandum issued by the Establishment Division, government employees have been asked to adhere to the instruction under the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964. As per the order, the government employees will not be allowed to use any social media platform without permission, The News International reported.





The memorandum stated, "Government employees cannot express opinions or facts that affect the reputation of the government," adding that employees are not permitted to speak against government policy, decisions, national sovereignty and dignity.





It further stated that public servants cannot share their opinions or rhetoric on social media platforms without permission. Strict action would be taken against government employees for violating the directives issued in the order, according to The News International report.





According to the memorandum, a government employee cannot share official documents and information with unrelated persons. It stated that employees cannot speak to the media in a way that impacts Pakistan's ties with other nations.





The memorandum stated, "Civil servants have often been seen debating on social media. The guidelines are not intended to ban the positive use of social media." According to the memorandum, institutions have been asked to monitor their social media platforms to remove objectionable content.





The memorandum stated, "Government servants of all services and groups are bound to follow the instructions. Violation may lead to misconduct proceedings against the employees concerned," according to the report. It asked federal secretaries, additional secretaries, heads of departments, and chief secretaries to execute the memorandum.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







