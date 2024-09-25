



In a significant development, the United States has officially designated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a "major defence partner," placing the Gulf nation on par with India, which has held the status since 2016. This move, announced during UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to Washington, marks a deepening of military and strategic ties between the US and UAE. It also paves the way for increased trilateral cooperation between the US, UAE, and India, including joint military exercises and collaborative defence initiatives.





This milestone recognition of the UAE as a major defence partner opens doors to unprecedented military cooperation between the three nations. The announcement, which comes at a time of heightened geopolitical challenges, positions the US, UAE, and India to work closely in the areas of joint training, military technology, and regional stability, especially across the Middle East, East Africa, and the Indian Ocean regions.





The US made the official announcement on Monday (September 23, 2024) in a joint statement released after a meeting between US President Joe Biden and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The meeting, held in the Oval Office of the White House, emphasized the growing defence and security partnership between the two nations, highlighting their shared objectives of conflict prevention and de-escalation in the region.





"This unique designation as a Major Defense Partner will allow for unprecedented cooperation through joint training, exercises, and military-to-military collaboration between the US, UAE, and India," read the joint statement. It added that the agreement would enhance the overall defence cooperation aimed at maintaining regional stability, particularly in strategic areas like the Middle East and the Indian Ocean.





The designation of the UAE as a major defence partner is a rare honour, previously extended only to India, further underlining the significance of this development in Washington's defence diplomacy. The UAE has become an increasingly important player in the Gulf region, particularly in areas of defence technology and military collaboration, and its growing alignment with the US and India signals a shift in the balance of power in the region.





With the UAE now recognized as a major defence partner, military collaboration between the US, India, and the UAE is expected to see a marked increase. This includes the possibility of trilateral military exercises, which could bring the forces of all three nations together for joint operations, training, and combat readiness.





For the UAE, the designation is a significant step toward increasing its military capabilities and deepening its relationship with the US and India. Experts believe that the UAE will likely benefit from advanced American military technologies and systems, further enhancing its role as a leading power in the Gulf.





For India, this enhanced collaboration with the UAE strengthens its position as a key player in global defence. As the only other nation to have been designated a "major defence partner" by the US, India’s inclusion in trilateral military cooperation with the UAE and the US reflects its rising importance on the global stage.





India and the UAE have steadily improved their military cooperation over the past decade. This new development is likely to expand India’s influence in the Gulf, where it already maintains a close economic and strategic partnership with the UAE. As both countries aim to assert their strategic autonomy while aligning with US interests, this trilateral partnership sets the stage for greater geopolitical maneuvering in the future.





During the bilateral talks between the US and UAE, President Biden and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also reaffirmed their commitment to the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), an ambitious project that aims to enhance connectivity between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Launched at the G20 Summit in New Delhi in 2023, the corridor seeks to link India to Europe through a network of sea and rail routes traversing the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel before reaching Greece.





While the IMEC is primarily focused on economic growth, infrastructure development, and renewable energy, it also has significant security implications for the region. The US, UAE, and India all have vested interests in ensuring that the corridor remains secure and free from conflict. The joint statement from the White House underscored that the IMEC could facilitate global trade, expand reliable access to electricity, and strengthen telecommunications across the regions it connects.





