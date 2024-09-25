AH-64E Apache gunship patrolling along the Indo-China line of actual control area

The Indian Army is set to receive its first three AH-64E Apache attack helicopters from Boeing in December 2024, after a delay of more than six months caused by supply chain problems. The helicopters were originally expected to be delivered between May and July, but the schedule was revised after discussions between India and the U.S. to prioritize delivery.





The Apache helicopters are designed mainly for operations in desert areas and are highly effective against armoured threats like tanks. However, they have limitations when used in high-altitude regions, such as mountainous terrain. To address this, India has developed the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) PRACHAND by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. The PRACHAND is better suited for high-altitude operations and is planned to be deployed in Ladakh between 2024 and 2025.





Military Developments





In March, the Indian Army formed the 451 Aviation Squadron in Jodhpur to operate the new Apache helicopters. This marks the Army’s second type of attack helicopter after the PRACHAND. The new squadron is part of the Army’s efforts to strengthen its aviation capabilities.





Procurement Agreements





India signed an $800 million deal with Boeing in 2020 to purchase six Apache helicopters. The agreement also includes training for six Indian pilots and 24 technicians in the United States. The Army had previously expressed interest in acquiring more Apaches, with a proposal for an additional 11 helicopters currently under consideration.





A review led by the Chief of Defence Staff identified a need for 39 heavy attack helicopters across the Indian armed forces. In response, the Defence Acquisition Council approved the procurement of 156 PRACHAND attack gunships for an estimated total cost of ₹45,000 crore. This move highlights India’s focus on expanding its attack helicopter fleet to meet its strategic needs.





Current Operational Fleet





Along with the LCH PRACHAND, the Indian Army operates 75 RUDRA attack helicopters, which are armed versions of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) DHRUV. These helicopters, along with the Apaches and LCHs, will enhance the Army’s ability to conduct operations across various terrains, from deserts to high-altitude regions, significantly boosting its combat capabilities.





