



Tel Aviv: The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that at least 50 Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon were eliminated, including 6 senior commanders from its Southern Front and Radwan Force, as a result of the "extensive air strikes" against a series of underground Hezbollah headquarters in southern Lebanon carried out on Monday.





At least 50 Hezbollah terrorists were killed in the attacks, including Ahmed Hassan Nazal, who was in charge of offensive operations from the area of Bint Jbeil. Hasin Talal Kamal, who was in charge of the Ghajar sector. Musa Diav Barakat, who was also responsible for the Ghajar sector. Mahmoud Musa Karniv, head of operations in the Ghajar sector. Ali Ahmed Ismail, who was in charge of the artillery in the Bint Jbeil sector. Abdullah Ali Dakik, who was in charge of the artillery in the Ghajar sector.





For years, Hezbollah's Southern Front built an extensive array of infrastructure and underground headquarters in southern Lebanon aimed at harming IDF forces during combat and carrying out an attack plan against Galilee settlements, explained the IDF.





Also, according to estimates made over the last day, 50 infrastructures of Hezbollah's Aziz unit, 30 targets of its Nasser unit and 5 targets of the Badar unit were destroyed in the attacks. In addition, about 10 targets of the Radwan force, its intelligence headquarters and about 30 targets of the medium-range rocket array in southern Lebanon were attacked.





