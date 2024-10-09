

The US State Department has approved a possible Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to India of MK-54 MOD 0 lightweight torpedoes and related equipment, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on 7 October 2024.





The proposed sale, which is worth an estimated USD 175 million (EUR 159.4 million), has been passed to the US Congress for final approval.





India has requested to buy 53 MK-54 MOD 0 Lightweight Torpedo all-up rounds. The following non-major defence equipment (MDE) items will also be included: Recoverable Exercise Torpedoes (REXTORP); air launch accessories; spare parts; torpedo containers; torpedo support equipment, including test equipment and tools; classified and unclassified books and other publications; and various aspects of infrastructure, technical, training, logistics and programme support.





“The proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats by increasing the size of its anti-submarine weapons stockpile for its MH-60R helicopters,” the DSCA stated. “The Indian Navy already possesses MK-54 MOD 0 lightweight torpedoes and will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”





India ordered 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters under an FMS deal announced in February 2020. The first six of these were delivered to the Indian Navy in November 2022, while the rest of the helicopters are expected to have been handed over by the end of 2025.





A majority of the lightweight torpedoes’ hardware will be purchased directly from US Navy stock.





