



First meeting of top Army commanders under leadership of General Upendra Dwivedi





Sources told India Today that the conference will be addressed by several key figures, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





All senior commanders of the Indian Army will be convening in Sikkim for a crucial conference. This meeting, scheduled for October 10-11, marks the first time top Army officials will gather at a location near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.





The conference will be addressed by key figures, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sources told India Today. The discussions will focus on pressing security concerns, particularly the ongoing situation along the LAC, with special attention to the sensitive regions of Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, where frequent stand-offs and face-offs between Indian and Chinese forces have occurred.





This meeting also serves as the inaugural conference for General Upendra Dwivedi, who assumed the role of Chief of Army Staff on June 30, 2024. Recently, General Dwivedi described the border situation with China as "stable but not normal," reflecting the complexities of the ongoing tensions, which have persisted for four years, entering their fifth winter.





The second phase of the conference is expected to take place in New Delhi on October 28-29. Commanders will also analyse lessons from recent global conflicts to better equip the Indian forces, considering the challenges faced by different arms of the Army.





As the Army leadership comes together to address these critical issues, the focus remains on ensuring the security and stability of India’s borders amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







