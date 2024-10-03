



Dhaka: The Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recalled five of its envoys back to Dhaka.





These include envoys from India, Australia, Belgium, Portugal and the United Nations.





The diplomats being summoned back to Dhaka are Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner to India; Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Permanent Representative to the United Nations; M Allama Siddiqui, High Commissioner to Australia; Mahbub Hassan Saleh, Ambassador to Belgium; and Rezina Ahmed, Ambassador to Portugal.





Notably, Bangladesh witnessed Sheikh Hasina's ouster amid students' protests turned into a massive anti-government movement, followed by the establishment of an interim government.





During this turbulent period, several incidents of violence and chaos, particularly targeting minorities, including Hindus, have been reported from Bangladesh.





Yunus was sworn in on August 8 as the head of an interim government after Sheikh Hasina fled the country and the parliament was dissolved.





Chief Advisor to the interim Bangladesh government, Muhammad Yunus, addressed the United Nations General Assembly last month. He hailed his countrymen for the massive anti-government protests that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, and said that generation Z made the country revisit the values it was born out of in 1971.





Yunus affirmed hope that the collective resolve should define the "Bangladesh of the future." Lauding the Bangladeshi youth for the student-led protests, Yunus referred the Sheikh Hasina regime as "autocratic" and "undemocratic" regime.





Recalling the independence of Bangladesh, the head of the interim government hoped that the evolution inspires many across the globe to stand for "freedom" and "justice."





However, several demonstrations erupted outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York as Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor, addressed the 79th session of UNGA.





Protesters gathered outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York, chanting slogans and expressing strong opposition to Bangladesh's Chief Adviser.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed



