



Washington: US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are monitoring the Iranian attack against Israel from the White House Situation Room and receiving regular updates from their national security team.





According to a White House situation room update, President Biden directed the U.S. military to aid Israel's defence against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles that are targeting Israel.





On Tuesday, in a major escalation in the raging conflict in the Middle East, Iran launched a missile attack on Israel on Tuesday. In a statement the IDF said, all Israeli civilians are in bomb shelters as rockets from Iran are fired at Israel.





Hezbollah is upset that the IDF exposed their plans to massacre Israelis, so they decided to target innocent civilians by firing a barrage of rockets, the IDF further said.





102 missiles have been launched towards Israel, according to the Jerusalem Post. Sirens continue to sound across Israel amid the attack, the Times of Israel reported.





According to IDF, around 10 million civilians are the targets of Iranian projectiles. I





Earlier in the day, IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon.





These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel. The IDF said it is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command which IDF soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months.





The Israeli Air Force and IDF Artillery are supporting the ground forces with precise strikes on military targets in the area. IDF says, these operations were approved and carried out in accordance with the decision of the political echelon.





Operation "Northern Arrows" will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other arenas, the IDF said.





This comes days after Israel launched a decisive blow to Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, killing its Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah in airstrike. Earlier in July, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed inside Tehran. Iran had vowed to take revenge on both the occasions.





