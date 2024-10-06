



The DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations, which has supplied First-Person View drones to the Indian Army, has reached a major milestone by setting a top speed and new benchmark of flying at an altitude of over 17,000 feet, one of the highest ever recorded in Ladakh.





Unparalleled in the 7-10-inch category, DroneAcharya's First-Person View (FPV) drones also achieved a top speed of 129 km per hour, far exceeding the required minimum of 60 km per hour, and covered a range of 6.39 km, surpassing the five-km target set by the Army.





DroneAcharya demonstrated the capabilities of its FPV drones at Wari-La, a high-altitude area in Ladakh, showcasing their effectiveness in operations.





"The company's first-person-view or FPV drones recorded an altitude of over 17,000 feet (604 metres above launch altitude), possibility the highest in the recent history at such altitudes in Wari-La in Ladakh," an official said.





"Inducted into the Army in April 2024, FPV drones are now part of the forces and recently it has achieved this milestone," Prateek Srivastava, co-founder and managing director of DroneAcharya, told PTI.





He praised the achievement as a significant milestone for the company.





"This record-setting accomplishment is a huge achievement for us. It highlights our innovation and commitment to providing the best technology for the Indian armed forces," Srivastava said.





DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd has demonstrated the capability of its drones to be deployed in security and counter-insurgency operations by performing quick manoeuvres and scaling very high altitudes in very short time, he added.





He said the drones, prepared on short notice, demonstrated their ability to meet and exceed the military's stringent parameters.





Built for high-speed manoeuvrability in extreme environments, DroneAcharya's FPV drones are ideal for military use.





"These drones, which can operate with or without GPS, are equipped with water resistance, electromagnetic hardening and advanced targeting capabilities," he said.





They are suitable for a range of military applications, including reconnaissance, arsenal delivery and kamikaze strikes, he added.





Major General Dr Mandip Singh (Retd), president of Strategic Alliances at DroneAcharya, emphasised the importance of this achievement.





"The ability of our drones to operate at extreme altitudes and in challenging environments demonstrates DroneAcharya's potential to provide innovative and reliable solutions for the Indian armed forces," Singh said.





The company's FPV drones offer real-time reconnaissance capabilities for up to seven kilometers and can carry payloads of up to two kg. They are highly effective for counter-insurgency operations, providing tactical commanders with a versatile and reliable tool for various military missions.





DroneAcharya aims to continue innovating and delivering advanced drone technology to support the operational needs of the Indian armed forces.





