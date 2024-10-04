



Colombo: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and conveyed good wishes for her new responsibility. The two leaders discussed digital public infrastructure, training and capacity building and agreed to work together to advance bilateral ties.





In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to meet PM @Dr_HariniA today. Conveyed good wishes for her new responsibility. Discussed Digital Public Infrastructure, training and capacity building. Agreed to work together to advance our partnership."





During his visit to Sri Lanka, Jaishankar held a meeting with Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Sajith Premadasa.





Taking to X, Jaishankar stated, "Good to see SJB leader @sajithpremadasa in Colombo today. Appreciate his continued support for the India-Sri Lanka relationship."





Jaishankar received the first copy of Sinhala translation of 'The India Way' by Pathfinder Foundation. Taking to X, he stated, "Pleased to receive the first copy of Sinhala translation of 'The India Way' by Pathfinder Foundation."





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held a meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo. During the meeting, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery.





In a post on X, Dissanayake stated, "Pleased to receive Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar today, during his official visit to Sri Lanka. Discussions focused on boosting cooperation in multiple sectors. Dr. Jaishankar reaffirmed India's support for Sri Lanka's economic recovery. The importance of continued bilateral collaboration mutually beneficial issues was also discussed."





Jaishankar and Anura Kumara Dissanayake discussed ways to deepen cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties to benefit the people of India and Sri Lanka. During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu to Anura Kumara Dissanayake.





In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Honoured to call on President @anuradisanayake today in Colombo. Conveyed warm greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and PM @narendramodi. Appreciate his warm sentiments and guidance for the India-Sri Lanka relations. Discussed ways to deepen ongoing cooperation and strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties for the benefit of people of two countries and the region."





Jaishankar arrived in Sri Lanka earlier this morning, marking his first visit to the island country since President Anura Kumara Dissanayake took office.





After arrival in Colombo, Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Sri Lankan counterpart Vijitha Herath, where both leaders discussed a range of matters of mutual interest.





During the meeting, Jaishankar conveyed India's continued support for Sri Lanka's economic rebuilding, emphasising the importance of their bilateral partnership.





"Concluded wide-ranging and detailed talks with FM Vijitha Herath today in Colombo. Congratulated him once again on his new responsibilities. Reviewed various dimensions of the India-Sri Lanka partnership. Assured him of India's continued support to Sri Lanka's economic rebuilding. Our Neighbourhood First Policy and Sagar outlook will always guide the advancement of India-Sri Lanka ties," Jaishankar wrote on X.





Following their meeting, Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared pictures of the meeting. In a post on X, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath welcomed visiting Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar at @MFA_SriLanka this afternoon and discussed a range of matters of mutual interest."





On September 22, Anura Kumara Dissanayaka, the 55-year-old leader of the leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peremuna party, was declared the winner of the election, according to the Election Commission of Sri Lanka.





PM Modi also congratulated Dissanayake on his poll win and said that the island country holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), which focuses on concerted cooperative measures for sustainable use of oceans and provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain in the region.





