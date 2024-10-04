



New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Sri Lanka on Friday, where he will engage with the island country's top leadership later today.





Upon his arrival in the island country, Jaishankar wrote on X, "Good to be in Colombo again. Look forward to my engagements with the Sri Lankan leadership today."





Earlier this morning, the External Affairs Minister was received at the airport by Sri Lankan Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane.





Notably, Jaishankar's visit comes in keeping with India's Neighbourhood First Policy and SAGAR outlook. He is also accompanied by senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs.





"External Affairs Minister of #India @DrSJaishankar who is on an official visit to #SriLanka was received on arrival at the airport this morning by Foreign Secretary @AWijewardane" the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka wrote on X.





In Sri Lanka, Jaishankar will pay courtesy calls on newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya.





"The visiting Indian External Affairs Minister and his delegation will also have a meeting with Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," the Sri Lankan foreign ministry stated. This marks India's first official visit to the new leadership after Sri Lanka's 9th presidential election last month.





The elections saw Marxist leader, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of the National People's Power storm to power, defeating incumbent Ranil Wickeremesinghe and opposition leader Sajith Premadasa.





Notably, India and Sri Lanka have collaborated across various international platforms, such as the Indian Ocean Rim Association, the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.





Earlier on Thursday, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, called on Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and shared progress in the upward trajectory of the ties between two nations.





During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen the "longstanding friendship" between two nations.





The High Commissioner also called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and discussed accelerating progress in the bilateral ties. During the meeting, Jha expressed India's "consistent commitment" to the people of Sri Lanka.





Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Dissanayake on his poll win and said that the island country holds a special place in India's Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), which focusses on concerted cooperative measures for sustainable use of oceans and provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain in the region.





