



Singapore: The first ASEAN-India Track-1 Cyber Policy Dialogue was held in Singapore on Wednesday.





According to a release issued by Ministry of External Affairs, the dialogue was co-chaired by Amit A Shukla, Joint Secretary of the Cyber Diplomacy Division at the Ministry of External Affairs and Jeffrey Ian Dy, Undersecretary for Infrastructure Management, Cyber Security, and Upskilling, Department of Information and Communications Technology of the Philippines.





The Philippines is India's country coordinator for ASEAN-India dialogue relations.





During the dialogue, both sides exchanged views on the cyber threat landscape, national cyber policies, threat assessment, and the recent developments in the ICT domain at the United Nations. The dialogue explored cooperation in capacity building and training to identify specific areas of activities, the release mentioned.





The dialogue also contributed to strengthening the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through the implementation of the ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Advancing Digital Transformation issued during the ASEAN-India Summit, it added.





