



Armed drones from the US, marine fighter jets from France and indigenous nuclear submarines, among other things, are expected to boost India's military capabilities





by Pradip R Sagar





Predator Drones For India



On October 15, a week after the go-ahead from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), the highest ministerial body on security matters, defence officials of India and the United States inked a $3.3 billion contract for 31 MQ-9B Predator drones in New Delhi. The Indian Navy will be allotted 15 of these drones armed with Hellfire missiles and GBU-39B precision-guided bombs that will enhance the fleet’s operational capabilities. Eight each will be operated by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force.





The MQ-9B “hunter-killer” drones being purchased from the US defence firm General Atomics through the foreign military sales programme are designed for a variety of roles, including maritime surveillance, anti-submarine warfare and over-the-horizon targeting. The ‘M’ stands for multi-role, the ‘Q’ refers to a remotely piloted aircraft system and the ‘9’ means this is the ninth in a series of such aircraft systems, notes the US Air Force.





The deal will bring maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) facilities to India. With the armed drone capability added to their arsenal, Indian military planners claim that the Indian forces will be able to launch remote-controlled operations and surgical strikes, such as on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and engage targets on the Himalayan borders with China.





Rafale Marine Jets For The Navy





During his France visit last week, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met French leaders and discussed ways to enhance defence cooperation between the two countries. While discussing a deal for three additional Scorpène submarines for the Indian Navy, both sides agreed to give final shape to discussions on the Rafale Marine fighter jet. India and France are negotiating the deal for 26 Rafale Marine jets to be deployed on the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier. It is believed Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of Rafale-M jets, has significantly reduced the price of the 26 jets, with the total cost of the entire deal likely to be over ₹50,000 Crores.





New Missile Testing Range





The CCS chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the establishment of a new missile testing range in Nagayalanka, Andhra Pradesh. This facility will support the testing of tactical missile systems, including surface-to-air and anti-tank missiles, developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), government sources reveal. The move comes as India accelerates its missile development programme. A missile testing range is a designated area where scientists and engineers test new missiles to make sure they work properly and safely.





Nuclear Submarines In The Indigenous Pipeline



When an aggressive Chinese navy was roaming freely in the Indian Ocean Region under the garb of an anti-piracy mission, the Indian government gave its nod to the construction of two nuclear-powered attack submarines or the SSNs to sharpen its underwater combat capability. The plans are to first manufacture indigenously two 6,000-ton boats, each costing around ₹15,000 Crores, at the Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam. Military planners claim the submarine will be more than 90 per cent indigenous.





T-90 Bhishma Tank Overhauled



As part of the Indian Army’s Decade of Transformation, army chief General Upendra Dwivedi attended the rollout of the overhauled T-90 Bhishma tank at the 505 Army Base Workshop in Delhi Cantonment. The Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) successfully overhauled the T-90, a key main battle tank in India’s arsenal since 2003, restoring its firepower, mobility and protection. The overhaul process, involving the dismantling and rebuilding of over 200 components, showcases EME’s technical expertise. General Dwivedi praised the team’s innovation, underscoring India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence through the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative.





Agencies







