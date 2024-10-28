



Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has successfully launched two indigenous Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs), named Adamya and Akshar, for the Indian Coast Guard. This event took place on October 28, 2024, and marks a significant milestone in India's maritime defence capabilities.





Each FPV measures 52 meters in length, 8 meters in breadth, and has a displacement of 320 tons. They are designed to achieve a maximum speed of 27 knots and are equipped with a Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP) propulsion system.





These vessels are optimized for protecting offshore assets, safeguarding island territories, and conducting surveillance operations, thereby enhancing the operational capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard.





The vessels were launched by Priya Paramesh, wife of Indian Coast Guard Director General Paramesh Sivamani, amid traditional chants from the Atharva Veda. This event was attended by key figures from the defense sector.





The launch is part of GSL's commitment to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, showcasing over 60% indigenous content in the vessels. This reflects India's growing self-reliance in defence production.





GSL is constructing a total of eight FPVs under a contract valued at ₹473 crore, further solidifying its role in enhancing national security through indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.





Notably, this launch marks the first time GSL has launched two vessels simultaneously using its state-of-the-art ship-lift system, highlighting advancements in its shipbuilding technology and processes.





The project is expected to contribute significantly to local economic growth by generating employment opportunities within the maritime and defence sectors. GSL's Chairman Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay emphasized the shipyard's impressive growth trajectory, having doubled its gross revenue to over ₹2,000 crore in recent years.





This launch not only enhances India's maritime security but also reinforces the nation's commitment to self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing.







