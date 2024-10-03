



A significant incident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor region on October 28, 2024, where an army vehicle was attacked by a group of suspected terrorists. Here are the key details:





At approximately 7 AM, three terrorists opened fire on an army convoy, which included an ambulance, in the Battal area. The attack involved multiple rounds of gunfire, but no casualties were reported among the army personnel at that time.





Following the attack, security forces quickly cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation to locate the attackers. Reinforcements were deployed, and a helicopter was utilized for aerial surveillance. By late afternoon, one terrorist was confirmed killed during the ongoing gunfight as operations continued to neutralize the remaining suspects.





This incident is part of a troubling trend of violence in Jammu and Kashmir, where multiple attacks have occurred recently. In the past week alone, at least 12 individuals, including two soldiers, have died in various confrontations with militants across the region.





The attack comes amid heightened security measures as authorities prepared for the Diwali festival season. Officials noted that these attacks highlight ongoing challenges with infiltration and terrorism in the area.





The situation remains fluid as operations to track down the remaining terrorists are actively underway.







