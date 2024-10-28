



A recent explosion at the Ordnance Factory in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has resulted in significant injuries and fatalities, prompting an investigation into a related social media post.





On October 22, 2024, an explosion occurred during the gunpowder filling process at the Ordnance Factory Khamaria, injuring at least 15 employees, with two in critical condition and one worker reported missing. The blast was powerful enough to be heard five kilometers away, causing structural damage and raising concerns about safety protocols within the facility. The factory is a key facility for India's defence production, handling sensitive operations involving explosives.





The explosion took place during the processing of a Russian Picoda bomb, the blast also caused substantial damage to the facility. Tragically, one of the deceased workers, Alexander Toppo's body was severely fragmented and scattered across a large area, identified only through small fragments such as hair and ears.





Following the explosion, a video linked to the incident was shared by a social media account named "Pakistan Zindabad." This post has sparked a police investigation due to its timing and content, which some authorities consider suspicious. The account's post included a message of gratitude for hospitality, further intensifying scrutiny from security agencies. Officials are investigating whether there is any connection between the social media activity and the explosion itself.





Jabalpur police, under Additional SP Samar Verma, are investigating the origin and significance of the post. While the factory management is handling the explosion inquiry, they reported no evidence of external involvement. A senior officer in Bhopal noted that the counter-intelligence wing is also examining the situation. Verma stated, "We're working to trace the post's origin and understand its relevance. As of now, no external factors have been found linked to the October 22 incident."





Authorities are conducting thorough investigations into both the cause of the explosion and the implications of the social media post. The Ministry of Defence is expected to release more information as investigations progress.







