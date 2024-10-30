



The induction of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) TEJAS MK-1A jets has been significantly delayed due to ongoing issues with engine supplies from General Electric (GE) in the United States. Originally, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was expected to deliver 18 jets within this fiscal year, but this number has now been reduced to just two, highlighting a serious shortfall in production capabilities caused by supply chain disruptions at GE.





The primary issue stems from GE's inability to deliver the F404-GE-IN20 engines, which are crucial for the TEJAS MK-1A. The contract signed in August 2021 stipulated that GE would begin deliveries in March 2023. However, as of now, not a single engine has been delivered, with GE indicating that initial deliveries may not occur until March or April 2025.





HAL has established additional production lines to ramp up output, aiming for a capacity of 24 jets per year by the next fiscal year. However, this plan is contingent on GE resolving its supply chain issues. Currently, HAL can only produce two jets due to the lack of engines.





The delays in the TEJAS MK-1A program have serious implications for the IAF's operational capabilities:





The IAF currently operates with 31 squadrons but aims for 42 to effectively counter threats from regional adversaries like Pakistan and China. The TEJAS MK-1A was intended to help fill this gap, especially as older aircraft are phased out.





The IAF is set to retire several aging Soviet-era jets, including MiG-21s and others, over the next few years. This retirement will exacerbate the existing shortfall in fighter aircraft unless new planes are inducted promptly.





Despite the setbacks, there is a commitment to the TEJAS program as a vital part of India's defence strategy. The Ministry of Defence has requested HAL to propose an additional order for 97 TEJAS MK-1A jets, which would increase the total to 180 over the next decade. However, successful execution of this plan hinges on timely engine deliveries from GE.





The delays in the TEJAS MK-1A induction due to persistent engine supply issues from GE pose significant challenges not only for HAL's production capabilities but also for India's overall air combat readiness. The situation underscores the critical nature of resolving these supply chain disruptions to ensure national security and defence preparedness.







