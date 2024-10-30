



Indian and Chinese troops have successfully completed their disengagement from the Depsang Plains and Demchok areas in eastern Ladakh, marking a significant step towards reducing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





This disengagement process, which began earlier this month, involved the withdrawal of troops and dismantling of temporary structures that had been established during the prolonged military standoff that began in 2020.





Currently, both sides are engaged in a joint verification of the disengagement to ensure compliance with the agreed terms. This verification is crucial to prevent misunderstandings and to confirm that all troops and equipment have been pulled back to mutually agreed positions. Ground commanders from both armies are overseeing this verification process, which includes aerial inspections using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to confirm troop withdrawals and the removal of temporary installations.





Following the successful verification, Indian and Chinese forces are set to initiate coordinated patrolling in these areas. Discussions are ongoing at the local commanders' level to finalize the modalities for these patrols, which aim to establish clear protocols for troop movements and interactions along the border. This coordinated effort is expected to help build mutual trust and prevent future conflicts.





In a gesture symbolizing a return to normalcy and cooperation, both sides plan to exchange sweets on October 31, coinciding with Diwali. This tradition reflects goodwill between the two nations and serves as a positive marker for the completion of this disengagement phase.





The disengagement follows a series of diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving border tensions, particularly after clashes in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 heightened hostilities. The recent agreement reached on October 21 has been pivotal in facilitating this disengagement, allowing both countries to move forward from a prolonged period of military standoff.





The disengagement marks a significant milestone in India-China relations, experts emphasize that ongoing dialogue and confidence-building measures will be essential for long-term peace and stability along the LAC.







