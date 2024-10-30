



China's Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the disengagement of troops between India and China in eastern Ladakh is progressing in an "orderly" manner. This statement was made on October 30, 2024, by spokesperson Lin Jian during a press briefing, where he emphasized that both nations are implementing the resolutions regarding troop withdrawal along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) effectively.





On October 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping endorsed the agreement on patrolling and disengagement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan in Russia.





The recent disengagement follows a significant agreement reached on October 21, 2024, which was finalized after extensive negotiations. This agreement aims to resolve the military standoff that began in 2020 due to escalating tensions along the border. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping endorsed this agreement during their meeting at the BRICS Summit in Russia.





According to defence sources, the disengagement process is nearing completion in key areas such as Depsang and Demchok, where both sides are currently verifying the removal of military personnel and infrastructure. The U.S. State Department has welcomed these developments, noting that they are closely monitoring the situation but did not play a role in facilitating the resolution.







