



Ahmedabad: In a sharp rebuke to Pakistan, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, during his two-day visit to Surat, Gujarat, highlighted India's restraint during the Kargil conflict.





Speaking at a Jain community program, Bhagwat stated that while Pakistan had initiated the Kargil intrusion, India had the capability to capture the entire country. However, he noted, the Indian Army was under strict orders not to cross the border. "We strike only where trouble arises. We don’t attack without reason, nor do we let others attack us," Bhagwat remarked, emphasizing India's policy of measured defence.





Addressing a gathering of Jain saints, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stated, "We don’t beat without reason, nor do we let others beat us. We also assist those who stand against us in times of crisis."





He further commented on the Kargil conflict, saying, "Pakistan invaded during Kargil, and if India had wanted, it could have acted against the entire country. But our army was ordered not to cross the border—action was taken only where there was disturbance. Whether this was right or wrong is something to reflect on. The reason behind this is that our foundation is spiritual."





RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the importance of unity and national character, stating, "A person can die smiling, but cannot live alone. It is essential to learn how to live as part of a group."





He highlighted the significance of national character in maintaining social cohesion, adding, "To stay united as a society, national character is crucial. There is a sattvic power in our nation, a strength that teaches the world, and this power stems from our collective national character."





RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Surat on the evening of October 16 and continued his engagements today with a visit to the city's Vesu area, where he met privately with Jain Acharya Mahasramji for about an hour. Following the meeting, Bhagwat addressed a public gathering, focusing on religious themes, particularly the relationship between the soul and the senses.





RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to meet Swaminarayan saints later this evening. The saints are preparing for grand celebrations marking the 200th anniversary of the Swaminarayan Temple in Vadtal, located in Gujarat's Kheda district.





