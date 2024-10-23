



British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron emphasized the critical role of India in addressing global challenges at the NDTV World Summit. During her address, she stated, "India matters most for the future of the planet," highlighting the country's potential to lead in climate action and sustainable development initiatives.





Cameron noted that India's unique position as a rapidly growing economy and its commitment to renewable energy make it a pivotal player in global environmental efforts.





Cameron also expressed the UK's intention to collaborate closely with India on various sustainability projects, reinforcing the importance of international partnerships in tackling climate change.





She acknowledged India's significant contributions to global discussions on environmental policies and its ambitious targets for reducing carbon emissions.











