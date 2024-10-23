



The Russian submarine Ufa has successfully docked at Kochi port in Kerala, India, receiving a warm welcome from the Indian Navy. This event, which took place on October 22, 2024, symbolizes the enduring friendship and maritime cooperation between India and Russia. Ufa is an improved Kilo-class submarine of the Russian Navy.





During its stay, the crew of the Ufa is expected to engage in various activities, including replenishing supplies and participating in friendly naval drills with their Indian counterparts. The visit is part of a broader effort to strengthen ties between the two nations, particularly in defence and maritime collaboration.





The Indian Navy, represented by the Public Relations Officer in Kochi, highlighted the significance of this visit on social media, emphasizing the strong maritime cooperation that continues to develop between India and Russia.







