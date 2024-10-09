



France has successfully tested the new version of the Aster anti-aircraft missile. The local Ministry of Defence expects that, following further tests, this weapon can be introduced into service in 2026. According to plans, the Aster 30 B1NT missile will be capable of hitting targets at altitudes of up to 25,000 metres (approximately 25 kms).





The new missile tests were carried out at the General Directorate of Armaments (DGA) test centre in Biscarrosse, southwest of France. Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu emphasised that this is "the first test of a program that is absolutely crucial."





First Test of Aster 30 B1NT





The Aster 30 B1NT missile is the result of work by the MBDA group, a pan-European missile manufacturer. Thanks to modern technologies, this missile can be used against both aircraft and medium-range ballistic missiles. As noted by the AFP agency, Iran recently used such missiles in attacks on Israel.





The Aster 30 B1NT also can counter hypersonic missiles that can reach speeds above 5,950 kilometres per hour. Introducing such capabilities into the military will significantly strengthen France's defence potential.





Strengthening Air Defence





France is currently intensifying its efforts to strengthen its air defence, planning expenditure of 5 billion euros by 2030. So far, eight new SAMP/T systems have been ordered, and in the coming years, this number is expected to increase by another four.





Initially, these system launchers will use the new Aster missiles. In the future, Aster 30 B1NT will also be introduced on Italian and French naval vessels. They also aim to be offered to countries that decide to purchase naval units from Italy or France.





(With Inputs From International Agencies)







