



An F-16 fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was shot down by an Indian surface-to-air missile (SAM) system near the Sargodha air base in Pakistan, according to multiple sources. The incident occurred amid heightened hostilities between India and Pakistan, following a series of escalatory actions including attempted drone and missile attacks by Pakistan targeting Indian military installations in Jammu and along the international border.





The F-16, a mainstay of the PAF fleet and originally delivered to Pakistan in the late 1980s, took off from Sargodha-a heavily fortified and strategically vital air base in Punjab province, known for housing advanced fighter jets and serving as a launchpad for previous operations against India. As the F-16 attempted to operate near the border, it was engaged and destroyed by an Indian SAM, reportedly as part of India's robust air defence response to Pakistani aerial and missile incursions.





This engagement forms part of a broader military escalation. Pakistan had attempted to retaliate for Indian airstrikes, including those under Operation Sindoor, by launching drones and missiles at key Indian military targets in Jammu, Pathankot, and other locations. India, leveraging its advanced air defence systems-including the S-400-successfully intercepted multiple threats, neutralizing the Pakistani offensive and preventing any significant losses on the Indian side.





The downing of the F-16 is particularly significant given the aircraft's reputation and the restrictions placed on its use by the United States, which prohibits their deployment in offensive operations against India. Despite these limitations, PAF's F-16s have been repeatedly involved in high-stakes confrontations with the Indian Air Force (IAF), including the 2019 post-Balakot skirmish.





The Sargodha air base, with its history of involvement in previous Indo-Pakistani conflicts, once again became a focal point in this latest round of hostilities. The Indian response, which included both kinetic (missile strikes) and non-kinetic (electronic warfare, drone operations) measures, was decisive. Reports also indicate that India neutralized a Pakistani air defence site in Lahore and deployed HARPY drones to disable Pakistani radar installations, further degrading Pakistan’s ability to retaliate.





The shooting down of the Pakistani F-16 near Sargodha by an Indian SAM marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict, underscoring the escalating air and missile warfare capabilities on both sides. The incident highlights the effectiveness of India’s integrated air defence network and the strategic importance of air superiority in the region.





