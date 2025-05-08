

In the wake of escalating hostilities along the India-Pakistan border, the Indian Armed Forces launched significant retaliatory strikes against targets in Pakistan, specifically in the Islamabad, Sialkot Bajwat Sector and Lahore, accordingly to a report by News18 web portal.

This came after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked drone, artillery fire, and missile attacks in Jammu, Srinagar, Jaisalmer, Rajouri, Pathankot and Jalandhar. Missiles from Pakistan directed at Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia were also intercepted by Indian air defence systems.





The recent surge in violence began after a devastating terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed at least 26 tourists and injured over 20 others. The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, initially claimed responsibility for the attack, which specifically targeted non-Muslim civilians. India accused Pakistan of supporting the perpetrators, a charge Islamabad denied.





In the days following the Pahalgam massacre, tensions along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border intensified. Pakistani forces escalated cross-border firing and artillery shelling, targeting Indian positions and civilian areas in sectors such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri. Over 16 Indian civilians, including women and children, lost their lives to Pakistani shelling, compelling India to respond militarily.





The Indian military also reported successful suppression of Pakistani air defence systems in Lahore, following Pakistani attempts to launch drone and missile strikes on several Indian cities, including Amritsar. These Pakistani attacks were largely intercepted by India's advanced air defence systems, such as the S-400, preventing significant damage.





Amid the conflict, both nations witnessed a surge in misinformation campaigns. Notably, several images and videos from unrelated conflicts, such as Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, were falsely circulated as visuals of the Indian strikes on Sialkot. The Indian Ministry of Defence emphasized that its actions were focused, measured, and non-escalatory, targeting only terrorist infrastructure and avoiding civilian and military facilities.





The Indian government convened its Cabinet Committee on Security, urging Indian citizens to avoid travel to Pakistan and advising those in Pakistan to return immediately. Both nations expelled diplomats, suspended trade, and closed their airspace to each other's airlines, further deepening the crisis.





The situation remains volatile, with both India and Pakistan suffering casualties and infrastructure damage. India's strikes on Sialkot and Lahore under Operation Sindoor were a direct response to Pakistan's unprovoked attacks and continued support for cross-border terrorism. While Indian authorities stressed restraint and precision in their operations, the potential for further escalation remains high, with the international community urging both sides to exercise caution and seek diplomatic solutions.





Based on News18 Report







