



On the night of May 7, 2025, following India's precision airstrikes under Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Pakistan launched a coordinated missile and drone strike on at least 15 strategic locations across northern and western India, including Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Bathinda, and Chandigarh. These areas are critical due to their proximity to key defence infrastructure.





In response, the Indian armed forces activated the Akashteer system, an advanced indigenous Air Defence Control and Reporting System developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Akashteer acts as a command-and-control backbone for India's air defence, integrating inputs from multiple radar sources-including ground-based radars and airborne early warning systems (AWACS and AEW&C)-to create a unified, real-time operational picture of the airspace.





Unlike Israel's Iron Dome, which physically intercepts and destroys incoming rockets, Akashteer does not fire interceptors itself but manages and coordinates air defence assets such as missile interceptors, guns, and electronic countermeasures. It automates threat detection, classification, and engagement decisions through an automated command loop, drastically reducing response times and ensuring seamless coordination between defence units.





During the Pakistani missile and drone barrage, Akashteer enabled Indian forces to precisely track and neutralise every incoming projectile, effectively preventing any damage to Indian military installations or civilian infrastructure. The system's mobility and interoperability with the Indian Air Force's Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS) allowed rapid deployment and joint operations along the Line of Control and international border sectors.





Following the successful defence, the Indian military also conducted retaliatory strikes targeting Pakistani air defence radars and systems, including the neutralisation of an air defence system near Lahore. This marked a proportional response to Pakistan's escalation attempt, emphasising India's commitment to measured military action while maintaining readiness against further threats.





Akashteer played a critical role in foiling Pakistan's missile attacks after Operation Sindoor by serving as the nerve centre of India's air defence network-integrating surveillance, automating threat response, and coordinating interceptors to safeguard Indian territory against a large-scale, multi-location aerial assault. This engagement highlighted the effectiveness of India's home-grown, technology-driven air defence modernisation efforts.





Based On News18 Report







