



Dubai: The Indian Navy's ship, INS Shardul, wrapped up its port visit to Port Rashid in Dubai on 16 October as part of its long-range training deployment.





The visit marked a significant step in bolstering maritime cooperation between India and the UAE, highlighting the strong strategic partnership between the two nations, the Ministry of Defence stated in an official press release.





During the visit, key engagements took place, focusing on collaboration and training. The crew of INS Shardul had the opportunity to engage with the UAE Navy through a series of interactions and cross-training activities.





The Indian naval personnel also participated in organised visits to the UAE's Naval Officers Training Academy and the UAE Naval Ship. These interactions facilitated professional exchanges, allowing for in-depth discussions on training practices and shared maritime knowledge.





In addition to professional exchanges, the visit featured several community outreach events aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. Yoga sessions, joint training drills, and friendly sporting events added a light-hearted but meaningful dimension to the engagement, stated the Ministry of Defence.





A formal reception was also hosted on board INS Shardul, attended by members of the UAE Navy, diplomats, and distinguished individuals from the Indian community, fostering goodwill and mutual respect between the two countries.





Before departing Dubai, INS Shardul took part in a Maritime Partnership Exercise with the UAE's naval vessel, Al Quwaisat. The exercise featured a series of naval manoeuvres, communication drills, and coordinated movements, demonstrating the operational coordination and interoperability between the two navies.





The visit to Dubai underscores the importance of strengthening maritime relations between India and the UAE, the Ministry of Defence stated.





It also aligns with India's broader maritime strategy under the SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) initiative, reinforcing the commitment to enhancing capacity in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





